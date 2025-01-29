https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978020SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of gentle waves on a sandy beach at sunset, capturing intricate patterns and reflections in a serene, cinematic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare