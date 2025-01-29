https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978050SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264LoopA mesmerizing video of a campfire under a starry sky, captured from a low angle, blending natural warmth with cosmic wonder in a serene night setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare