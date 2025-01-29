https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978069SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A middle-aged man sits on a sofa, focused on his phone. The video captures a side angle, emphasizing a cozy, relaxed home environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.91 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare