rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978100
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Top-down video shot of lush green leaves with a single blooming flower, capturing nature's simplicity and beauty in a serene, natural style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.79 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.01 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.98 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.22 MB

View personal and business license