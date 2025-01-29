https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978550SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a cargo ship with colorful containers sailing through blue waters, creating a dynamic and cinematic video perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare