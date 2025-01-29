https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978591SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Close-up, top-down angle of iridescent fabric with pastel hues, creating a dreamy, fluid texture ideal for a calming, abstract video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare