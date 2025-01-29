https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978615SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Bright, minimalist bakery interior with shelves of bread. Wide-angle shot captures the inviting, airy space. Perfect for a video on modern bakery design.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare