rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978615
Save
Video Info
0:10
29.97 FPS
H.264

Bright, minimalist bakery interior with shelves of bread. Wide-angle shot captures the inviting, airy space. Perfect for a video on modern bakery design.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.56 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.58 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.32 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.09 MB

View personal and business license