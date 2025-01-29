https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978620SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of an endless highway under a blue sky with clouds, evoking a sense of freedom and adventure, perfect for a travel video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.95 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.79 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare