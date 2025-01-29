https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978806SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video of a handshake between two business professionals in suits, set in a modern office, symbolizing partnership and agreement.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare