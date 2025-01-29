https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978821SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A serene video of ducklings waddling through a forest stream, captured from a low-angle, emphasizing the lush greenery and tranquil water flow.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.95 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare