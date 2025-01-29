https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978828SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up of a leaf tip with a water droplet, captured from a low angle. The macro style creates a serene, nature-focused video concept. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 17.6 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.82 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.81 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare