rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978829
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of a dewdrop on a leaf with a blurred background. Macro angle captures intricate details, emphasizing nature's beauty. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.12 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.78 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.46 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.77 MB

View personal and business license