https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978830SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Romantic dinner setup with roses, candles, and champagne on a round table. Low-angle shot, capturing a cozy, intimate atmosphere, ideal for a video scene. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.22 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.39 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.24 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare