https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978839SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264LoopAerial view of a pastel gradient background with 'thank you' text. The video style is calming and artistic, featuring soft, blended colors. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 11.22 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.7 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.74 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare