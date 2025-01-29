https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16978849SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A video captures cherry blossoms from a low-angle, showcasing vibrant pink flowers against a deep blue sky, emphasizing natural beauty and serenity. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.56 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.36 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare