rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979563
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A golden retriever in a green knit sweater and hat sits facing the camera. The video captures a front angle, showcasing the dog's adorable style. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.72 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.51 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.17 MB

View personal and business license