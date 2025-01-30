https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979563SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A golden retriever in a green knit sweater and hat sits facing the camera. The video captures a front angle, showcasing the dog's adorable style. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.72 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare