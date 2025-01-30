https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979638SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A mystical mermaid under a starry galaxy sky, sitting on a rock in water. Captured from a low angle, resembling a fantasy video scene. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 59.48 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 35.61 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.23 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare