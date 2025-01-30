https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979640SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Black and white close-up of a rose bud, captured from a low angle. The dramatic lighting and shadows evoke a classic, cinematic video style. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 12.95 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.66 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.41 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare