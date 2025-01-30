https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979658SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Black and white video of a flower in close-up, side angle. The monochrome style emphasizes delicate petals against a dark background. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 12.4 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.03 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.59 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare