https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979665SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing cosmic scene with a wide-angle view of a galaxy's spiral arms, resembling a video game space backdrop, filled with stars and nebulae. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 71.51 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 37.62 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.52 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare