https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979680SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vibrant, joyful video concept featuring a woman celebrating with a smartphone. Captured from a low angle, highlighting her colorful sweater and cheerful expression.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.42 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare