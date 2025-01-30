https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979700SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Professional woman in a suit, smiling while looking at her phone. Shot at eye level, blurred background. Ideal for business video concepts.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare