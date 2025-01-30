https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979709SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a modern luxury villa with ocean views, surrounded by lush greenery, showcasing sleek architecture and a pristine pool.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.12 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare