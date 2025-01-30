https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979747SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up angle of vibrant green ivy climbing a brick wall, capturing nature's resilience. Ideal for a nature-themed video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare