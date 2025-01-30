https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979758SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Portrait video of a woman in vibrant attire, captured at eye level, set against a serene savannah landscape with acacia trees at sunset.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 70.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare