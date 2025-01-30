https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979759SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of elephants in a savanna landscape, showcasing vast grasslands and scattered trees under a partly cloudy sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 87.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 51.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare