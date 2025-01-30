rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979760
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial video captures a serene African savanna landscape with zebras near a waterhole, showcasing a wide-angle view of the vast plains and scattered trees.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.17 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.92 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.22 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.54 MB

View personal and business license