https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979790SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Sleek black speaker in a minimalist style, captured from a low-angle perspective, highlighting its modern design. Perfect for a tech video feature.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.78 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare