https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979797SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Moody video scene of a guitarist on a stool, dimly lit with a spotlight. Side angle captures the intimate, artistic atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare