https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16979818SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a colorful cupcake with pink and blue frosting, shot at eye level. Soft bokeh lights create a dreamy, festive atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare