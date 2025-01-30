https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980286SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A contemplative video scene of an elderly man on a bench, framed by autumn leaves, with a wide-angle view of snow-capped mountains in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.54 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare