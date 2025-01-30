https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980288SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view video of a house surrounded by lush greenery and rice fields, showcasing a serene landscape from a high-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.88 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.25 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare