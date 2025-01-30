https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980292SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video captures an elderly man on a park bench, surrounded by autumn leaves. Shot from a side angle, it evokes tranquility and reflection.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare