https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980311SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene mountain stream with a small waterfall, captured at eye level. The video showcases natural beauty with vibrant colors and soft lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 72.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 43.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.22 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare