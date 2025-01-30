https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980323SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a light bulb filament against a dark background, capturing intricate details with a macro camera angle, emphasizing elegance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare