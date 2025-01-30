https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980351SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a grand mansion surrounded by vibrant autumn foliage, nestled in a valley by a flowing river, showcasing a serene landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 76.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare