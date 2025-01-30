https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980362SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A rider on horseback gallops through snowy hills, captured in a dynamic side angle, evoking a sense of adventure in this cinematic video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.01 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare