https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980366SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic cityscape video concept with neon lights. Silhouette of a person at a high angle, gazing through large windows at towering skyscrapers.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare