rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980379
Save
Video Info
0:10
29.97 FPS
H.264

Futuristic video concept with a scientist interacting with holographic screens. Medium angle captures the high-tech lab environment and digital interfaces.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.8 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.87 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.72 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.94 MB

View personal and business license