https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980389SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic video of strawberries suspended mid-air against a minimalist background. Captured from a low-angle, emphasizing freshness and motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare