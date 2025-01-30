https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980394SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of farmland with a tablet overlay showing drone controls, blending technology and agriculture. Captured at eye-level angle, video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare