https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980401SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a vibrant paraglider soaring over a cityscape with a panoramic view, showcasing a breathtaking landscape from a high angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare