rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980419
Save
Video Info
0:07
29.97 FPS
H.264

A dramatic video scene of urban ruins, captured from a low angle, showcasing collapsed buildings and debris under a gloomy, overcast sky.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.48 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.04 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.2 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.54 MB

View personal and business license