rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980660
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video of a child with a pink backpack walking towards a school, capturing a sunny day with vibrant greenery and red brick buildings.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.61 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.96 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.71 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.4 MB

View personal and business license