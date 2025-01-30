https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980667SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264Video still of dates falling into a wooden bowl on a patterned tablecloth, with a teapot and cups. Side angle captures the traditional setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.83 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare