https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980682SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Silhouette of a person praying in a river at sunrise, captured from a low angle. The serene scene is ideal for a reflective video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 77.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 40.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare