https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980726SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a brutalist concrete building with overgrown vines, showcasing its geometric design and imposing structure.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare