https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980733SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A dimly lit library scene with a man writing at a wooden desk, captured from a side angle. The video evokes a vintage, scholarly atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare