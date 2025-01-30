https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980750SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene winter forest scene with snow-covered trees, captured from a low-angle perspective, ideal for a tranquil nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare