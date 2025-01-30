https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16980752SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene winter forest scene with snow-covered trees. Captured from a low angle, the video emphasizes the towering, frosted evergreens.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.64 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare